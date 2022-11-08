Election Day 2022
Congressman Jake Auchincloss, left, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, right, meet with a constituent at Tex Barry’s on County Street in Attleboro during a mid-Election Day lunch break Tuesday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Republican Marcus Vaughn from Wrentham beat rival Democrat Kevin Kalkut from Norfolk in the race for the 9th Norfolk District seat in the state Legislature.

He won the seat by a slim margin of 428 votes and on the strength of victories in his hometown of Wrentham and the neighboring town of Plainville.

Election 2022: Representative in General Court Second Bristol District

Name Percent of vote
James Hawkins (D) 60%
Steven Escobar (R) 40%
100% of precincts reporting

Election 2022: Representative in General Court Eighth Norfolk District

Name Percent of vote
Ted Phillips (D) 60%
Howard Terban (R) 40%
11% of precincts reporting

Election 2022: Representative in General Court First Bristol District

Name Percent of vote
F. Jay Barrows (R) 67%
Brendan Roche 33%
100% of precincts reporting

Election 2022: Representative in General Court Ninth Norfolk District

Name Percent of vote
Marcus Vaughn (R) 51%
Kevin Kalkut (D) 49%
100% of precincts reporting

