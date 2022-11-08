Republican Marcus Vaughn from Wrentham beat rival Democrat Kevin Kalkut from Norfolk in the race for the 9th Norfolk District seat in the state Legislature.
He won the seat by a slim margin of 428 votes and on the strength of victories in his hometown of Wrentham and the neighboring town of Plainville.
Kalkut won the other four towns.
The 9th Norfolk District is comprised of Medfield, Millis, Norfolk, Plainville, Walpole and Wrentham.
Vaughn's vote total was 10,397 and Kalkut's was 9,969. The percentages were of 51.1% for Vaughn and 48.9% for Kalkut.
In the 2nd Bristol District, which is comprised of 11 of 12 precincts in Attleboro, Jim Hawkins the incumbent Democrat beat Steven Escobar the Republican.
It will be Hawkins third full term. He served out half a term when Paul Heroux surrendered the seat to become mayor.
Hawkins garnered 8,258 votes to Escobar’s 5,429 a margin of 2,829 votes, which translates to 60.33% to 39.67%
“It matters a lot to me that people want me to keep doing what I’m doing,” Hawkins said after the win.
“And it matters a lot to me that I got support from both sides of the aisle.”
In the 1st Bristol District the incumbent Jay Barrows a Republican was leading challenger Brendan Roche a Democrat by a total of 1,596 votes with the totals so far at 4,551 for Barrows and 3,045 for Roche.
Those numbers were the results in Foxboro.
The 1st Bristol District is comprised of Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton.
And in the 8th Norfolk District the Democratic incumbent Ted Philips was leading Republican Howard Terban with three of 18 precincts reporting 1,708 to 1,167.
The 8th Norfolk District is comprised of part of Mansfield, Sharon, Stoughton and Walpole.
In the 4th Bristol District which is comprised of Seekonk and Rehoboth Steven Howitt of Rehoboth the incumbent Republican won unopposed and in the 14th Bristol District comprised of North Attleboro and one precinct in Attleboro the incumbent Democrat Adam Scanlon won unopposed.
