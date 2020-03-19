ATTLEBORO — Numerous breaks into unlocked vehicles were reported in South Attleboro Wednesday and Thursday.
The breaks occurred in the neighborhoods of Mendon Road, Allen Avenue, Edgewood Avenue, Russell Avenue, Tyson Place, Robinson Avenue, Lussier Avenue and Derrick Drive, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
Police after midnight Thursday saw several teens or young adults run into woods near utility lines and thought they had them cornered. North Attleboro police and a Seekonk K9 responded to assist, but no suspects were captured, according to police scanner broadcasts.
They were believed to have been on foot or on bicycles, police said on social media.
“We are reminding all residents to ensure they lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles, even when parked at home,” police said.
