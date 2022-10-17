PLAINVILLE -- One person was injured Monday afternoon when their vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Mirimichi Street.
PLAINVILLE -- One person was injured Monday afternoon when their vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Mirimichi Street.
The accident was reported about 2 p.m. between Taunton Sreet and Appletree Drive, and shut Mirimichi Street down.
"The operator had nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to Sturdy (Memorial Hospital in Attleboro)," Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
There were no passengers in the car, Ball said.
National Grid responded to replace the pole.
Police are investigating what caused the crash.
