WRENTHAM — A vehicle drove into the front of the Nike Factory Store in the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on Friday night, possibly injuring children and adults.
The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. Three children and two adults were reportedly being evaluated for possible injuries, but the injuries weren’t believed to be too serious.
It was unclear if they were occupants of the vehicle or shoppers in the store.
The front of the store was heavily damaged as was some of the interior.
Plainville firefighters assisted at the scene.
No other information was available.