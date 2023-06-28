MANSFIELD -- The business phone line for the police department was not working Wednesday morning but another line was available for routine calls.
Police said residents could dial 508-261-7301 for routine business calls, such as gun licenses or other police business.
“As always, if you have an emergency or need an officer to respond to you for a less-urgent matter, you should call 911,” police said in a statement.
Verizon was working to repair the 508-261-7300 business line and was expected to complete the work Wednesday afternoon.
