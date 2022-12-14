ATTLEBORO — Dec. 4 was a very good day for two employees of Level Acres Farm in South Attleboro.
Bonnie Kavanagh, 63, and Sara Laliberte, 24, both got $1,000 tips from a very generous customer named Steeve.
And yes, that’s how he spells his name.
Steeve did not reveal his last name, but the two women helped him carry four bags to his car and were expecting nothing in return.
But Steeve surprised them.
He reached into his glove box and pulled out an envelope stuffed with cash — all $100 bills, Kavanagh said.
He peeled off 10 of the bills for Kavanagh and another 10 for Laliberte.
“He said he did it in honor of all his students past and present,” Kavanagh said.
“She (Laliberte) was crying, I was crying,” Kavanagh said. “He was kind and generous man.”
Kavanagh said she donated some of the money to one of her favorite charities, took her 11-year-old grandson out to lunch for his birthday and bought gifts for the rest of her family.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do that without that money,” she said.
But the generosity didn’t stop there.
Steeve took up a lot of time at the cash register so he paid for the person who was next in line and gave back the $160 he had gotten in change for his purchases.
That money was used to buy pizza for all the workers.
Kavanagh lives in Attleboro and her family has been plagued with medical issues of late, so the cash was especially welcome.
But she said anyone who works at the farm “would have been deserving.”
“I was in the right place at the right time,” she said.
Laliberte was not available for comment.
She is studying to become an occupational therapist and works full time.
Meanwhile, both have been laid off for the winter months, which means some lean times ahead. But Kavanagh said she “loves” her job just the same.
“This is a great place to work,” she said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
