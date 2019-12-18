NORTH ATTLEBORO — When he started his law enforcement career two decades ago as a police dispatcher in Attleboro, Ryan Mooney helped solve a murder by keeping a woman on the telephone after she confessed to killing her mother. That gave officers time to get to her home.
After serving the town as a patrolman for 18 years, including a stint in the detective division, Mooney was sworn in as a sergeant Monday night at the police station by Town Clerk Kevin Poirier.
Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said Mooney will serve as a patrol sergeant and Patrolman Christiaan Grunewald will become a detective.
Last week, Mooney completed a police officer supervisor training course at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. along with police officers throughout New England.
The course teaches operational leadership and management skills, ethical decision making, labor relations and other law enforcement topics.
Mooney and his wife Sarah, who pinned his sergeant’s badge on him during a ceremony, have two sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.