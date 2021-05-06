NORTH ATTLEBORO — He’s been a fixture on the sidelines of football games for years, influencing hundreds of of young lives.
Now he’s looking to the community for help. But this is no game.
Bruce Pugh, who’s coached in local youth football from the Pop Warner level on up for more than a decade, is facing kidney failure, and friends and colleagues are hoping to help find him a donor ... and soon.
“He’s an amazing guy,” said Leslee Murphy, secretary for North Attleboro Junior Football and the Monday Night Gridiron Club. She is putting out the word on the youth football community’s social media platforms, “and we want to get people tested.”
Pugh, 48, a North Attleboro resident, was diagnosed over a decade ago with a kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The illness is caused by a rare gene mutation and attacks the kidney’s filtering ability, leading to permanent kidney scarring and failure.
This spring, Pugh’s chronic condition declined to 17% kidney function classifying him at Stage 4 of five disease progressions. He needs an immediate living donor transplant with an O+ blood type match, Murphy reported. There are other criteria as well, including body type.
Pugh is considered a good transplant candidate because he leads an active, healthy life and a living donor represents his best chance for a good outcome, she said. Otherwise, the wait for a transplant is five to seven years.
Dialysis treatment, which artificially filters the patient’s blood, affects the chances for a successful transplant, so the best outcome would be for him to receive a donor kidney before he begins dialysis.
“I served with Bruce for years, and he coached my son,” Murphy said, adding that he kept coaching even after his own son was out of the program.
His son’s now a senior at LaSalle Academy in Providence and recently committed to Louisiana State University. He also has a daughter at Clemson University, Murphy said.
Seeing him at the Century Game — the 100th football game between North and Attleboro — a few weeks ago, she had no inkling he was ill.
In a posting to social media, Murphy wrote: “It feels strange asking someone to give up a kidney. It’s a big ask. We know this. BUT if you have any inclination to do so, we would ask that you please consider getting tested to see if you may be a match. How do you do that? Simple — Please check out this link: https://www.bidmc.org/.../accept.../consider-living-donation.”
She added: “This community is incredible and when one of our own needs us we rally like no other. We ask that you share his story everywhere.”
Of Pugh, she said, “He’s in the middle of a tough fight but he’s tougher! Let’s do this.”
