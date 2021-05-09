ATTLEBORO — Melissa Tucker is a veteran of the city’s Council on Aging.
She worked her way up from outreach worker to assistant director and now to director.
She knows the system and the people, but nonetheless she was a little reluctant to apply for the job when Madeleine McNielly announced her retirement earlier this year after 20 years of service.
McNielly, 75, a registered nurse, left on Feb. 12 with a new goal, to help with the inoculation of the population against the rampaging coronavirus.
So the job was open and Tucker was qualified to apply, but friends and colleagues had to convince her to do it.
“Some people twisted my arm to apply for director so I did,” she said.
And so the 50-year old, who has 25 years experience at what is officially known as the Gordon N. Larson Senior Center, became the choice of the COA board of directors and Mayor Paul Heroux.
But it was a tough time to take over the reins.
Right off the bat, the COA was tasked with trying to help seniors make appointments for coronavirus vaccinations.
And it was no easy task, even for computer savvy outreach workers.
Many seniors, some of whom were born before television became a staple in every home, are not that adept at using computers and some don’t have them.
And with anyone over the age of 60 in greatest peril from the disease, that created a frustrating situation for outreach workers.
At the beginning of the vaccination campaign there was little vaccine and hundreds of thousands of elders seeking shots statewide.
Outreach workers said they were constantly at their computers pushing the refresh button trying to get into the electronic que to make appointments.
It took weeks to succeed.
“The most vulnerable population had the most difficult time getting the shot,” Tucker said.
Thankfully, the vaccine supply has increased and the numbers of seniors needing vaccinations has decreased.
Almost 70 percent of Attleboro's seniors have been fully vaccinated.
As of May 5, 81 percent of the city’s 7,163 people who are 65 years old or older had gotten at least one shot and 69 percent were fully vaccinated, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
That means re-opening the senior center won’t be too far off.
So now Tucker and her new assistant, Sharon Rice, the former recreation director in Norton, are looking forward to when the COA's doors will be open again and the place will be humming with activity.
“We’re looking forward to getting our programs back on track,” Tucker said.
Tucker had to do the director’s job and the assistant director’s job for about two months, but that pressure is off now and Rice, as a former recreation director, is expected to bring some “great new programs,” she said.
And staffers are raring to go.
"We've got a lot of great staff on board now," Tucker said.
There’s still a looming, even if temporary, problem though.
With the center getting ready to re-open, the former Briggs Hotel located next door to the center at 25 South Main St. is slated to be razed and replaced with an apartment building.
At this point, Tucker is expecting all that commotion will have an impact on operations at the center, especially with regard to access via sidewalks.
Meanwhile, the long-term goal for the center is a new center.
The current facility was once a fire station which was renovated to serve seniors, but the senior population has now outgrown the building and the population is getting bigger with baby boomers booming into their elder years.
“We need a new senior center,” Tucker said. “The population of seniors is increasing and we definitely need more room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.