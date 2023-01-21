Jim Hand, a former Sun Chronicle reporter, has been named special political correspondent for The Sun Chronicle.
Craig Borges, executive editor and general manager, made the appointment this week.
“During an unprecedented special city election, Jim’s vast political expertise will greatly benefit Attleboro voters,” Borges said. “With a much-reduced news staff, chasing down the many aspects facing us in this upcoming special city election was daunting to say the least. We really appreciate Jim’s willingness to commit to the task. Few know local politics as well as Jim.”
Hand was a Sun Chronicle staff reporter for decades who specialized in politics, writing a weekly column about the subject. In 2020, Hand was among several people in various departments at The Sun Chronicle who were laid off because of budget constraints brought on by the coronavirus pandemic when advertising came to a halt.
In 2015, a Washington Post columnist cited Hand as being one of the nation’s best political reporters.
—Jessica Zandan, managing editor