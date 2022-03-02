The towns of North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham are searching for a new veterans agent.
Rebecca Jennings has resigned to become the veterans agent in Somerset. Her last day is March 11.
Jennings, 45, an Army veteran and Attleboro resident, has served veterans in North Attleboro since 2015. The duties were expanded to Plainville in 2018 and later to Wrentham.
North Attleboro handles Jennings’ employment contract and that is where her office has been.
“We are extremely grateful for the hard work, selfless service, and commitment to North Attleboro, Plainville, and Wrentham and most importantly our veterans,” said North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg, himself a retired Army colonel. “We wish her the very best in all of her future endeavors.”
North Attleboro Town Council members shared those sentiments.
“Rebecca definitely left a very positive mark on the Veterans Services Office, and of course was even more impactful in the lives of veterans in our community,” council President Justin Pare said, adding the expansion to the other towns benefited those communities and veterans. “Hers will be some big shoes to fill, and she will be missed.”
The job is already being advertised and several inquiries have come in.
Officials in the other towns said they are also sorry to see Jennings depart.
“I know that she did a great job for us,” Plainville Town Administrator Brian Noble said. “I am very sure that she will make a great contribution to (Somerset’s) program for veterans as she has for ours.”
The regional veterans district was formed after veterans from the other towns began visiting her North Attleboro office looking for help.
Jennings said the consolidation paved the way to combine resources, save costs and better serve veterans.
“That is my favorite part, what I remember most,” Jennings said, adding of the towns, “they all worked collectively to come together.”
Most of Jennings’ work involved helping area veterans get benefits and services, but she also was instrumental in helping organize Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies and other events to recognize veterans’ service.
“I wanted to step out from what normally a veterans agent does,” Jennings said. “I wanted to do other events.”
Those included a Fourth of July picnic for veterans.
Jennings also recognized North Attleboro High School graduates who were going into the military and she played a key role with North TV expanding its “Veterans Forum” show.
North Attleboro has roughly 1,800 veterans and Plainville and Wrentham several hundred each.
Jennings also called her assistant, Nicole Pelletier, “phenomenal.”
She said she saw a posting for her new job and Somerset officials reached out to her.
“I’m actually very excited,” Jennings said. “All the great things I did in North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham I wanted to create in another town and thought it was an awesome opportunity to do so.”
Somerset is a smaller community than North Attleboro and with recent deaths in her family, she said she wanted to also focus more on her family.
Jennings has lived in Attleboro 21 years but is not discounting moving closer to her new job. She and her husband John have a son in college and daughter who has married a military man.
Overall, Jennings has spent the last 18 years working with veterans.
Before coming to North Attleboro, she was a family assistance center specialist for the National Guard before serving as a Massachusetts Military OneSource consultant.
Jennings, who hails from Oklahoma, went into the Army after graduating from high school. She spent nine years in active duty, working in air defense artillery, and lived about a year in South Korea.
She then went into the National Guard, first serving in Texas, then Rhode Island, and finally on Cape Cod.
In 2017, Jennings was honored as one of state’s “unsung heroines” by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.