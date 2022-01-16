Henry Goslin moved into the Oakhill Estates in Attleboro in early December and said he was tired of being homebound.
The 70-year-old disabled Vietnam Army veteran needed a wheelchair ramp to get out and was waiting for the Veteran’s Administration to install one.
That’s when the New Englanders Helping Our Veterans and the Random Smile Project, two local non-profit agencies, stepped in to help cut through the red tape.
“They were very good. Very efficient and quick,” Goslin said Thursday.
Volunteers for the groups installed a metal ramp at no cost in about 1 1/2 hours, Craig Chapman, vice president of New Englanders Helping Our Veterans, said.
The first thing Goslin and his wife Michele did after the ramp was installed was to get lunch.
“We went out to get a hamburger,” Goslin said, adding that they went to Wendy’s in South Attleboro.
The Pawtucket native served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971, signing up for service at the age of 17.
“I couldn’t wait to get there,” Goslin said with a laugh.
Workers for the Veterans Administration installed a permanent ramp on Wednesday, Goslin said.
Chapman said New Englanders Helping Our Veterans were happy to help Goslin and his wife.
He and volunteers, Jimmy Collins, president of New Englanders Helping Our Veterans, Random Smile Project President Paul Molla and Vice President Matt Sousa and Kevin Marshall and John Brunelli installed the ramp.
The group helps veterans throughout New England in various ways including providing financial assistance and counseling.
Random Smile Project provides needy families with clothing, groceries, books and toys in addition to construction and renovation projects like wheelchair ramps, handicap bathroom conversions and home repair.
For more information go to randomsmile.org or NEHOV.org.