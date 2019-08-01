NORTON — State police have identified the 49-year-old Taunton woman who was the victim in a fatal accident last month.
Angela Fernandes was killed in the two-car crash July 20 on Interstate 495 North north of Exit 10, officials said Thursday.
The vehicles collided, causing the vehicle in which Fernandes was a passenger to veer off the roadway and strike a tree, state police said.
The driver of that vehicle, a 46-year-old Taunton man, was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with what were described as life-threatening injuries. It took firefighters about an hour to remove the man from the vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Middleboro, was not injured.
Norton and Mansfield fire departments responded to the accident scene.
No charges have been filed in the accident, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the Foxboro State Police barracks, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.