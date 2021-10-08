ATTLEBORO — A 21-year-old man who died this week in a fiery, triple-fatal car crash in Rhode Island attended Attleboro High School before relocating to the Ocean State.
Alex Banner of Exeter, R.I. was scheduled to graduate from AHS in 2018 but transferred, Principal Bill Runey said Friday. He then attended Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School, from which all three crash victims graduated.
“We were devastated to hear of Alex’s passing. He made AHS a better place in his time here,” Runey said. “I know the lacrosse family was very important to him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
Banner had also attended another Attleboro school, St. John the Evangelist.
A junior at the University of Rhode Island, he was majoring in supply chain management in the College of Business and worked in the restaurant business in Narragansett, according to one of his social media postings.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the members of the Banner family and their friends, as well as the members of the families of the two other victims,” URI President Marc Parlange said in a letter to students.
Banner and Brandon Verrocchio, 23, and Gianni Guerrieri, 22, both of West Greenwich, were traveling in a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 South in West Warwick when Verrocchio lost control of the vehicle and it went off the highway, Rhode Island State Police said.
The car smashed into a tree and burst into flames. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and weather are believed to have been factors in the crash, police said.
Guerrieri was hailed a hero in 2016 after he pulled a woman from a car that crashed and caught fire. He was 17 at the time. He had also been severely burned several years before.
