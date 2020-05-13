NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A young Rhode Island woman who was fatally injured in a Route 1 crash over the weekend was remembered Wednesday as a "goodhearted person" and a loving mother to a 5-year-old girl.
Lexus Thomas, 25, of Woonsocket woman recently graduated from cosmetology school and her family was looking forward to her becoming a hairstylist, said Richard Dyer, the boyfriend of Thomas's mother, Sonya Morris.
Instead, they are now planning a memorial service.
"She was a goodhearted person," Dyer said. "She gave herself to everyone else. If somebody needed help, she was there to help."
Thomas also served two years in the U.S. Navy, he said.
She was a passenger in a car that struck a utility pole on Route 1 (South Washington Street) near Colvin Road about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed against the car's driver, 31-year-old Antonio Whitfield of North Attleboro, who was Thomas's boyfriend. The case is still under investigation.
In addition to her mother and father, Thomas is survived by two brothers and a large extended family, Dyer said.
Losing a loved one during the coronavirus pandemic is more painful because funeral plans for Thomas must be scaled back for safety reasons, he said.
