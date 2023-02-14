REHOBOTH -- The fire department used its new Utility Terrain Vehicle for the first time Sunday night to rescue a person in deep woods off Reynolds Avenue.
The emergency call came in just after 10 p.m.
"The victim suffered a medical emergency that did not allow him to leave the woods under his own power," Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said Tuesday.
Firefighters, along with Rehoboth police and ambulance personnel, entered the heavily wooded area to help locate and extricate the individual.
"The victim was located far off a trail. The terrain was far from flat with large hills, deep ravines and waterways that required rescuers to navigate around the obstacles," Haskell said. "His location was located via GPS from his cell phone but getting to him in a straight line was impossible. On the GPS maps we were working with, it showed him about a half-mile from the power lines where he entered."
Because of the rugged terrain, the actual walk was estimated by the rescuers to be close to a 2-mile trek.
The victim, a resident of the Attleboro-Rehoboth area, was transported by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and was discharged early Monday morning, Haskell said.
Taunton Police also assisted with the rescue.
The UTV was recently approved by town meeting voters for instances such as this.
It is outfitted with a "skid unit" and the skid is equipped with a pump, tank and hose for the use at fires deep in the woods. It also is designed to be used for medical calls such as rescues in woods, having space to be able to lay a victim flat on a backboard to remove them from remote areas.
"We only have had it for a couple of months and never expected to use it this quickly," Haskell said.
UTVs, also called Utility Task Vehicles, are built and used more for work than recreation. They are larger than All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and are able to seat more people and hold more equipment, with space for injured people. They’re commonly used to haul equipment and supplies in locations, both on-road and off-road, that make using a truck impractical or impossible.
The specialized vehicles are becoming more common for public safety use in area communities.
Last June in Seekonk, a hiker was rescued by police and fire officials after suffering a seizure on a Caratunk Wildlife Refuge trail off Brown Avenue.
Firefighters requested police bring their ATV because the victim was on a trail about a half-mile in the woods.
The 23-year-old woman was taken to a Providence hospital for treatment.
In October 2021 in Wrentham, rescue crews carried a dirt biker hundreds of yards over hilly terrain in the 1,000-acre Wrentham State Forest after the rider was injured in an accident.
Firefighters carried the victim to a UTV from the Plainville Fire Department, which drove the victim about a mile out to an ambulance on Taunton Street.
The victim suffered injuries to his lower body and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
