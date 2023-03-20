WRENTHAM -- The woman who died after a head-on crash Friday night at a dangerous intersection at Wrentham Common has been identified by police as Julie Ann Kay of Taunton.
Kay, 76, died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she was taken by medical helicopter after the 7:50 p.m. crash at Common and East streets.
Kay was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Paul Coakley, 80, also of Taunton, who was not seriously injured, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
They collided head-on with a car driven by Levi Jackson, 33, of Franklin, who was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, McGrath said.
Jackson was reported in satisfactory condition Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Coakley was driving north on East Street (Route 140) and veered left at the intersection of Common Street, colliding with Jackson’s car traveling south on East Street, McGrath said a preliminary investigation showed.
The crash remains under investigation and no charges were immediately filed.
Many have called for improvements to the intersection for years but the state, which has jurisdiction over Route 140, has not made any changes.
