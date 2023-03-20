Wrentham crash

A woman died and two others were injured Friday in a head-on collision in the center of Wrentham.

 Wrentham Police

WRENTHAM -- The woman who died after a head-on crash Friday night at a dangerous intersection at Wrentham Common has been identified by police as Julie Ann Kay of Taunton.

Kay, 76, died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she was taken by medical helicopter after the 7:50 p.m. crash at Common and East streets.

