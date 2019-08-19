PLAINVILLE — A local video game business will soon be selling alcohol, in spite of concerns about the site drawing minors.
Selectmen voted unanimously to grant a wine and malt beverage license to One Up Games, located off Wilkens Drive.
Selectmen Chairman Jeffrey Johnson said he preferred alcohol wasn’t sold in afternoons when a younger crowd likely would be present after school, but the board decided not to restrict hours.
“It’s a very limited spot and if that helps your business grow and compete ...” Johnson said.
“There is demand for beer and wine in the evening when young adults come in and play,” said Emily Burke, who runs the business with her husband, Brian Burke. They are town residents.
Selectman Brian Kelly said he was concerned that a business that is geared to kids will be selling alcohol. “It’s obviously a big responsibility and big risk,” he said.
Emily Burke noted alcohol sales would bring in more patrons and revenue and help it compete with other similar businesses.
She noted other gaming businesses and establishments catering to children have liquor licenses, including Chuck E. Cheese.
One Up Games was formerly on Man-Mar Drive, where it opened about two years ago.
