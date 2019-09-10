ATTLEBORO — The architects of the new Attleboro High School have released an animated video preview of what the finished product will look like and it is getting rave reviews on social media.
The video shows an impressive structure of red brick with white trim and stunning features such as a cafeteria that looks like an atrium with glass walls, a high ceiling and a walkway around it one story up from the ground floor.
The video can be viewed at: http://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=528206647947167&_rdr
The cafeteria seems to be the focal point of the building and leads to a gymnasium and auditorium with a balcony.
“It going to be a beautiful school,” Mayor Paul Heroux said.
Jackie Romaniecki, a member of the school building committee, has posted a copy of the video on the Facebook page Everything Attleboro and said reaction has been “very positive.”
She said the high school will become “the new face of Attleboro” and something the city can take pride in.
Romaniecki had 51 responses to the video as of Tuesday afternoon and there were only a few complaints, but they were complaints about the video, not the building.
A common complaint is the video doesn’t show what the classrooms will look like, but reaction was overwhelmingly in favor.
“Looks awesome,” Heather Gwynn wrote. “Wow,” said Chuck-Dona Fisher.
The architects, Kaestle Boos Associates, also posted it on their Facebook page and had 111 comments and 361 shares by Tuesday afternoon.
“Absolutely gorgeous. I’m so happy my daughters will benefit from it,” Jessica Warrington responded.
“Beautiful, going to be so nice for students and staff,” Bernadette Cook wrote.
Preliminary work on the $260 million new school has already begun with land being torn up and utilities installed.
The official groundbreaking ceremony will be Oct. 3 and construction of the building will follow.
Romaniecki said the building will fulfill the desires of many city officials and residents who have been advocating for a new high school since the 1990s.
The building will be divided into four sections and include a wing for the vocational department that will allow the public to dine in the culinary department, she said.
The new school will sit right beside the existing one on Rathbun-Willard Drive, with the old building being demolished after construction of the new one is complete.
