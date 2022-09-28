ATTLEBORO — While most people don’t think of violent crime when they think of hospitals, local and national officials are sounding an alarm that that is indeed the case.
A report from the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety Foundation found that last year assaults against health care workers reached their highest level since 2012, the year the organization started keeping records.There were 17.7 assaults per 100 beds, up from 14.2 in 2020, which was also a record.
Assaults on healthcare workers ranged from 7.8 to 11.7 per 100 beds until 2020, when they jumped up.
It was a 127% increase from the lowest point of 7.8 assaults per 100 beds in 2014 to last year’s high.
Disorderly conduct in hospitals is also on the rise.
Those incidents ranged from 18.8 per 100 beds in 2014 to 45.2 in 2018, which at the time was the highest in six years.
Disorderly conduct incidents fell to 28 per 100 beds in 2019 when the pandemic hit and then rose sharply to 36.7 in 2020 and then soared to 56.8 last year.
The numbers were reported by 227 hospitals surveyed by the foundation, which represent about 4% of all U.S. hospitals.
Meanwhile, the American Hospital Association reported in June that the increase in violence against healthcare employees was especially noticeable during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has placed significant stress on the entire healthcare system and unfortunately in some situations patients, visitors and family members have attacked health care staff and jeopardized our workforce’s ability to care,” the AHA said in a report called “Workplace Violence and Intimidation and the Need for a Federal Legislative Response.”
“Since the onset of the pandemic ... violence against hospital employees has markedly increased and there is no sign of it receding,” the report said.
In June, Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO, issued a statement calling for national action to protect workers.
“The surge in assaults against the health care workforce cannot continue and we must do everything we can to protect them,” he said. “Our workforce is enduring historic levels of stress and violence as they continue to provide compassionate, quality care throughout the pandemic.”
What amounts to street violence should not be present in hospitals, Pollack said.
“Workers who dedicate themselves to saving lives deserve a safe environment — free of violence and intimidation — in which to deliver care,” he said, endorsing a Congressional bill called the Safety from Violence for Healthcare Employees Act.
“We will not let up in ensuring that all hospital and health system workers feel safe in the vital work they perform,” he said.
Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital officials are urging state lawmakers to take action.
There were at least two bills in the state Legislature to deal with violence in hospitals, but state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said they were combined in the latest legislative session.
Together they would “(provide) protections for health care employees who are victims of violence or assault and battery” and “develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence,” he said.
‘A scary time’
Hawkins said the bill is a “totally a priority.”
“It’s a scary time,” he said. “The emergency room nurses get the worst of it. They get physically attacked. This bill is needed.”
Hawkins said it wasn’t voted on this session because details still need to be worked out.
“Nobody is against it,” he said. “But we have to get it right. It takes a lot of work behind the scenes.”
Sturdy employees have been subjected to many attacks, hospital President and CEO Aimee Brewer said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle.
“Unfortunately workplace violence is not new,” she said. “I recall two years ago a pregnant nurse being kicked in the stomach. Many of our employees have been yelled at, called horrible names, bitten, punched, scratched.
“Whether it be verbal or physical, it is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. We are seeing hospital violence on the rise across the state and nation and must work tirelessly to create a safe work environment for our staff.”
In 2021, Sturdy recorded 68 acts of violence or threats, an average of 5.7 per month and more than one per week. Out of that number there were seven verbal assaults and 11 threats to harm.
Justine Zilliken, Sturdy’s chief strategy officer who provided the numbers, noted there were likely more incidents than were reported. Many go unreported, she said, adding that “micro aggressions” have flourished.
Zilliken also cited a recent news report on WBUR radio that two to three nurses are assaulted per day at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Though Sturdy’s numbers are not at that level, they are “still sobering,” she said via email.
To make matters worse, the numbers in 2022 were up through June. There were 38 assaults or threats, which means there could be 76 by the end of the year if the trend holds.
The 38 assaults equal 6.3 per month, up from 5.7.
Out of that number, there were seven verbal assaults, which equals last year’s number, and one threat to harm.
“We’re seeing violence escalating,” said Dr. Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy, among other titles.
“I don’t think it’s been known that it’s happening in the health care system,” he said in a recent interview.
Dr. Ron Van Ness-Otunnu, who supervises Sturdy’s emergency department, one of the main battlegrounds in the problem, confirms incidents have grown at an alarming rate.
“Over five or six years there’s been a spike of about 70%,” he said. “It’s like we’re in the wild, wild West.”
Sometimes incidents don’t get reported because there are no repercussions or the repercussions are slight or take too long to be administered.
Nurses sometimes just choose to let it go because the court system is tedious and ineffective at imposing punishment or deterring repeat offenders, Van Ness-Otunnu said.
“Some nurses are hit, but often don’t file charges because it’s not worth it,” he said. “They are quite jaded about the legal system. Healthcare workers can file a charge, but they know it’s not worth their while to do so.”
Getting worse
Zilliken added that violence in hospitals has been a constant over many years, but the situation is getting worse.
It’s gotten bad enough to start measuring it and keeping records, she said.
“Violence in healthcare has existed forever and we have all the data that shows it’s a problem,” she said.
“It’s not something that’s talked about a lot,” Zilliken said. “Legislation doesn’t always bring solutions. We need to continue to shine a light on this.”
Patel and Van Ness–Otunnu recently met with Police Chief Kyle Heagney and Deputy Chief Tim Cook to discuss the issue.
Van-Ness Otunnu said it went well. “We talked about how the law as it exists can protect us and how we can address the problem,” he said. “I think it will be a fruitful collaboration.”
But those who commit acts of violence, whether verbal or physical, must pay a price, he said.
“There has to be repercussions for violators.”
Heagney said Sturdy has the most calls for police service of any place in the city.
While the AHA suggested the pandemic was a critical factor in the increase in violence in hospitals, Heagney said other factors are in play stemming from the “defund the police” movement.
“The ‘defund the police’ rhetoric perhaps has fueled the ‘no fear’ bombast towards government authority and other private organizations of authority,” he said via email. “I don’t think there is any fear of the criminal justice system in our nation. I feel there is an overwhelming sense of anti-authority pomposity with many people.”
And when there’s a conflict of some kind it often erupts into violence.
“It seems many people cannot accept ‘no’ for an answer,” he said. “When told ‘no’ there is immediate backlash towards that person.”
Heagney suggested that a round-the-clock officer be stationed at the emergency department.
“When I met with the E.R. supervisory staff, I proposed a police officer being assigned to the hospital E.R. on a twenty-four hour basis,” he said. “Having a police officer present at the hospital may deescalate situations and better protect the nursing staff.”
He said it would be similar to the resource officer stationed in the high school.
“Many hospitals in larger cities currently enjoy a police officer stationed in the E.R. for these same reasons,” Heagney said. “Moreover, I suggested the hospital could reimburse the police department for the salary cost of this police officer.”
Patel said action is needed now.
“All medical organizations have statements regarding workplace violence, but it’s a public health emergency that needs to be addressed,” he said.
Van Ness-Otunnu said some poorer patients come in mad and frustrated from problems in everyday life and take it out on hospital personnel.
He said he empathizes with them, but acting out only creates more problems.
“Sometimes the under-served patients come in angry and suffering from a number of socioeconomic problems,” he said. “I feel for these patients because sometimes their anger and frustrations are justified.”
Patience needed
But Patel said it puts the staff in a difficult place, especially when patients grow impatient. But, he said, patience is needed.
“We will take care of you, but you’ll get help in as timely a manner as possible,” he said.
The bill in the Legislature would be a start, but stopping the day-to-day confrontations will take more.
“How do you support those people on the front lines?” Van Ness-Otunnu asked. “How do we deescalate verbally? How do you sense when something is coming on?”
He said a solution is not on the immediate horizon, but the issue needs to be brought to the public’s attention.
In addition to seriously disrupting care, violence in the hospital has made it harder to get qualified people to staff the ER.
“We’re having a significant challenge recruiting for the emergency department,” Van Ness-Otunnu said. “I don’t think any place is immune to it.”
And some people are just leaving because of the increasing violence.
“We’re seeing a definite movement of talent,” Zilliken said. “It’s becoming untenable.”