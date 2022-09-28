ATTLEBORO — While most people don’t think of violent crime when they think of hospitals, local and national officials are sounding an alarm that that is indeed the case.

A report from the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety Foundation found that last year assaults against health care workers reached their highest level since 2012, the year the organization started keeping records.There were 17.7 assaults per 100 beds, up from 14.2 in 2020, which was also a record.

