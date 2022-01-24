A virtual “Climate Justice Forum,” co-hosted by Murray Unitarian Universalist Church and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, in partnership with Mass Action, Mass Power Forward and Massachusetts Renews, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Register in advance to attend by using this link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfu2upzMqHtWmCskngTj-n4aivVeb5Szq
After registering, a confirmation email containing a link to join the meeting will be sent.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, Rep. Joan Meschino, D-Hull, Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro along with Hawkins, D-Attleboro, will discuss opportunities for funding policies that are working to end the use of dirty fuels and to encourage a commitment to environmental justice and clean energy.
Their goal is to expand the transition to renewable, clean energy across the state and end climate and environmental injustice, they said in a release.