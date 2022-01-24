MANSFIELD — A virtual public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday to present the design of the new bridge to replace the Balcom Street span over the Wading River.
The hearing will be hosted on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation website at mass.gov/massdot-highway-design-public-hearings.
The $3 million project covers about 700 feet on Balcom Street from Martha’s Way to the Wading River Pumping Station and the intersection of Balcom and Jewell streets and Justin Drive.
The project is being paid for with state and federal funds, according to MassDOT.
The final design plans and environmental permits will be submitted for approval in November. The project will be advertised for bidding in March 2023 and construction will begin in the summer of 2023, MassDOT says.
Balcom Street will be widened but the project does not involve any major changes to the road alignment.
Balcom and Jewell streets will be open only to local traffic and detours will be set up when the construction begins.
The bridge is being replaced because it has several deficiencies and no longer complies with state structural and safety standards, according to MassDOT.
In addition to cracks and other deterioration in the concrete beams and bridge barriers, the bridge joints show signs of separation.
The proposed bridge will meet current state standards and be widened to the north to accommodate a sidewalk and shoulders large enough to for bicycles on both sides of the road.
The bridge and road will also be raised to accommodate the new design as well as the current design flood elevations.