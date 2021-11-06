A year and a half ago, Massachusetts parents, teachers and — of course — students were introduced to a brave new world of education — remote learning. It did not always go well.
While some children thrived in the new environment of computer connections and virtual classrooms others — emphatically — did not.
But for some who have made a career out of remote instruction, it’s no novelty or experiment. It’s the wave of the future. A teacher at one of the state’s online learning institutions says it seems to be the “infancy of a new era in education,” and the rest of the state is just catching up.
In most schools, and for most students, education last year was not exclusively virtual. The “hybrid model” was the route many districts chose to take in the fall after they were shut down and moved to all virtual learning in March 2020 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. As schools reopened in September 2020, hybrid classes usually meant only half the students were present at any one time, an effort to accommodate social distancing rules, while the rest followed lessons on their home computers or laptops — often supplied by the schools. Reactions were mixed.
Some students said they missed interacting with friends, many had to forgo extracurricular activities they loved or sports that kept them motivated. Some statistics suggested that the isolation was having a detrimental effect on students’ mental health. Working parents struggled to find care options for younger students learning from home.
By the state’s own measure of success, the high-stakes MCAS tests that can determine whether a student graduates on time, the numbers told the story.
According to statewide results from the spring 2021 exam released in September by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, many students had gaps in their knowledge of math and, to a lesser extent, English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic. Education officials found fewer students met or exceeded grade level expectations, the Associated Press reported.
The results were not unexpected. In fact, state education officials decided not to assign accountability designations, which take into account MCAS scores, MCAS growth, graduation rates, attendance and other measures, to schools in the wake of the pandemic. The education department will resume making accountability designations next year.
It all seemed to lend support to the effort by the state — from Gov. Charlie Baker to Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to local school committees — to get students back in classrooms as soon as possible, effectively banning remote instruction as school resumed in September.
Students were back in their brick-and-mortar institutions — masked, it’s true, and with more space between desks — and in a “new normal” setting. (The area’s parochial elementary schools — with fewer students per class generally — maintained in-person learning throughout the pandemic.)
Despite the state’s mandate, however, remote education didn’t go dark entirely, not statewide and not in Attleboro. Now, nearly two and a half months into a new school year, it may be more firmly established than ever.
The Attleboro Virtual Academy is only one of seven so-called single district virtual schools in Massachusetts. Principal Joseph Connor says the school district had to apply over the summer to the city’s school committee for permission to offer exclusively remote instruction to a small cadre of students and win approval from the state.
“For a huge majority of students, it’s better in person,” Connor said, but “for a small subset,” remote learning is a necessary option.
Students come to AVA for a number of reasons, Connor says, not wanting to specify the particular needs of any of his 50 or so pupils currently in the program. He did, however, say that COVID-19 fears were part of the reason to continue remote classes.
“There are kids who preferred the virtual environment to in-person school. They discovered that by force” when school buildings were shut down, Connor says. “For a small percentage of kids, it really worked.”
Connor maintains that “The quality of education we offer is on a par with that of Attleboro High and in some ways exceeds it.” His students take on an academic load — including Advanced Placement courses — that would be impossible in a traditional school.
They will get the same transcripts as students in a traditional high school would for submission to college admission departments.
As for graduation, Connor says, “We are still working on that.” But for those of his seniors who do want to take part in the traditional cap-and-gown ceremony at Attleboro High, Connor says there’s no reason why they should not be able to come this June.
Older than the pandemic
Jim Flanagan is an independent consultant for the state education department, working with the approved virtual schools. He points out that remote learning has been around for a lot longer than the pandemic. In Massachusetts, experiments in virtual classrooms go back to the 1990s with the Concord Consortium. “Nationally, there’s a lot of different things going on. In Florida, virtual schools enroll thousands.”
Massachusetts’ virtual school districts currently have about 500 students.
They are serving as a model for the rest of the state, Flanagan says. While he agrees that face-to-face learning is the best option for many — “It’s still the bedrock,” he says — there is no reason why schools or students have to be stuck in “a binary of traditional or remote,” learning.
One of those non-traditional options has been around for a while. Tec Connections Academy, known as TECCA, is a virtual public school that accepts students from anywhere in the state. The seven-year-old East Walpole-based school, which grew out of some of those earlier experiments in virtual learning, has about 2,700 students and a waiting list of more than 1,000, according to Chintan Patel, a social studies teacher who is also marketing director.
“Interest is at an all-time high,” Patel, 33, says. He came to TECCA five years after graduating from Indiana University and getting his master’s at Georgia State. “When I went in to interview, I was so intrigued. It seemed like this was the infancy of a new era in education.”
While it’s true that a fair number of TECCA students — and virtual students in general — have some level of learning disability or “anxiety preventing them from achieving in a brick- and-mortar school,” Patel says “the population is so diverse.”
There are students involved in theater or athletics whose rehearsal and practice schedules make traditional schools impossible. And others are just high achievers. And they can be expected to do well on standardized testing because it’s the environment in which they’ve grown up.
“There is an uptick for connection academy schools around country,” Patel says. “Prior to the pandemic, people did not know it was an available option. It took a pandemic to create that self-driven research.”
All the education professionals contacted for this story agreed that one of the issues facing all virtual learning is socialization: students interacting with peers and teachers both in and out of class. They also said it’s not quite the impediment some had feared.
For Connor, the AVA principal, “Socialization is a major concern. That’s something I talk about with families quite a bit.” The AVA tries to tackle it in two different ways, with simulated small group discussions and an advisory period kids take every day.
And students are able to take part in extracurricular activities and sports. “One of our seniors is the best soccer player on the team,” Connor says proudly.
He says he knows the program is going to be scrutinized by the state and is ready for “robust peer-to-peer” review.
Flanagan, the independent consultant, thinks it’s time the state reviewed its rules for education — some of which go back to the 19th century — in terms of hours of instruction and other factors.
“Legislators, parents all have to step back and look at (virtual education),” he said. It’s not a question of “either, or,” Flanagan says, “It’s an ‘and.’ It’s another flavor.”
