Plainville, one of the two towns in The Sun Chronicle circulation area that descended into the state’s coronavirus “red” zone last week, returned to the more desirable “yellow” category this week.
But Wrentham stayed in the red, and Attleboro is getting close to it.
Plainville’s elevation came after its average daily case count went from 8.6 to 7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Under the state system, red indicates an average of more than 8 cases daily per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
Yellow indicates an average of four to eight cases daily, green is fewer than four cases and gray means under four total cases.
Last week, Plainville officials said the increase in COVID cases was due to a cluster in one family.
Meanwhile, Wrentham remained in the red zone and increased its incidence of the disease from an average daily case rate of 9.5 to 12 cases per 100,000 people.
Most if not all the cases are confined to Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
At least five deaths have occurred at the center as the result of the latest surge.
Statewide, 64 percent of all coronavirus deaths have occurred in nursing homes.
As of Thursday that number was 6,011. The total number of deaths statewide stands at 9,362.
All told, 15 residents and 14 staff members at Maples were stricken with the disease in the current outbreak.
Since the pandemic hit in March the facility has seen 106 cases, 58 among residents and 48 among staff, with a total of 15 deaths.
“We continue to respond to the (coronavirus) outbreak, monitoring staffing levels, while bringing in additional staff for nursing and patient care from the Department of Public Health’s Rapid Response Team,” Maples said Wednesday in a news release.
“Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has been intently focused on following infection control procedures and maintaining best practices for the safety of all residents and staff, and to support the recovery of residents as the health status of many stabilizes.”
Meanwhile the state issued new guidelines that allow in-person and inside visits at nursing homes starting Friday if “appropriate infection control and safety measures are in place.”
Those measures include having a “designated visiting space” close to the entrance that is big enough to allow social distancing.
In addition, visitors must be screened for COVID and wear masks.
But the state also encouraged alternative electronic virtual visits “as much as possible.”
While Wrentham remained mired in the red zone, Attleboro edged closer to it.
Last week the city recorded an incidence rate of 7.3 per 100,000 people.
That moved to 7.6 this week, the fourth consecutive week it recorded a rise.
A month ago it was at 3.1.
At the other end of the spectrum, Norfolk remains in the gray zone.
Foxboro and Mansfield maintained their green status.
North Attleboro and Norton moved up to green from yellow and Rehoboth moved down to green from gray.
Seekonk moved from gray to yellow or from an average daily case rate of 2 to 5.1 per 100,000 people.
For more details go to mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-daily-dashboard.
