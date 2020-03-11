The coronavirus outbreak continued to wreak havoc on area school districts Wednesday with events and activities canceled and two King Philip students asked to stay home after coming in contact with individuals who have it.
On the positive side, however, it turns out a Plainville parent who it was feared had the virus apparently does not. The possibility had partly prompted the closing and thorough cleaning of the town’s two elementary schools on Monday.
In Mansfield, schools have canceled several events and activities.
“Although it is business as usual during the school day, our plan is to limit the number of discretionary gatherings,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said Wednesday. “It is with great disappointment that I cancelled” several events.
They included the Qualters Middle School BSO field trips this week, the Jordan/Jackson COA field trip, the Mansfield High School Career Fair, the MESA Science Nights, and a kindergarten parent orientation that was scheduled for Wednesday night. Also, the Together We Can Dance scheduled for Friday was cancelled.
“There are multiple after-school and evening events throughout our district every day. For the next month we are going to be postponing or canceling many activities,” Murphy added.
In addition, Mansfield officials plan to restrict the use of school buildings by outside groups and organizations.
“There are many groups and organizations that utilize space in our schools and we will be in touch individually,” Murphy said.
Norton
Norton school officials are also taking steps but have not yet gone as far as Mansfield.
“We are postponing all after-school evening events that involve adults entering our buildings along with students, as well as events that take place during the school day and allow for the gathering of adults (such as parents and grandparents),” officials said in a statement.
Officials said they are determining the cancellation of school events and activities on a two-week calendar basis.
For the two weeks that began Wednesday, events that are attended by students and faculty members only will take place.
Also, all volunteers are asked to not volunteer in the schools, all field trips are postponed, and staff professional development events outside the district will be cancelled or rescheduled.
Norton and Mansfield school officials say their decisions come in response to Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration Tuesday of a state of emergency in Massachusetts. Baker recommended schools cancel out-of-state and international trips.
In Mansfield’s case, it has a virus task force made up of town and school officials.
King Philip
King Philip school officials last Friday revealed a student had been asked by health officials to voluntarily stay home because the student traveled with a parent to a country at high risk for the virus.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Paul Zinni said two students have been told “of the need” to self-quarantine.
“Today the district was made aware that one King Philip Regional High School student and one King Philip Regional Middle School student have been notified by their local health departments of the need to self-quarantine after coming in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Zinni said. “After discussing the situations with both the Wrentham Health Department and the Norfolk Health Department, the district has been advised that there should be no concern about possible exposure to other students and both schools will remain open during normal operating hours.”
School officials stress that just because a person is self-quarantining, it does not mean they have the virus or will get the virus.
“Neither student is currently showing symptoms and neither has attended school this week,” Zinni said.
He noted both schools were cleaned and sanitized over the weekend and will continue to be cleaned regularly after hours.
A “close contact,” according to the Centers for Disease Control, is a person who has been within 6 feet of a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes, or had direct contact with infectious secretions, while the individual was likely to be infectious.
KP school officials emphasized they are in close communication with local public health officials in its three communities as well as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, KP officials have notified the school community the remaining two field trips for the school year have been cancelled. They are the DECA International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tenn., and the UMass Amherst MinuteMUN Model UN event in Amherst.
“While we understand that students, parents and staff will be disappointed, student health and well-being remains the top priority and we are following the guidance of the governor and state education officials,” Zinni said.
KP school officials also learned late Wednesday from local public health officials the latest advice from the state Department of Public Health is for school districts to cancel or postpone all large group events and activities.
“In light of this new information, the district will be reviewing the upcoming events and activities in March and making a determination of what events may be postponed or cancelled,” Zinni said.
An announcement is expected Thursday.
Plainville
In Plainville, its two elementary schools, Wood and Jackson, were shut Monday for a deep cleaning as a precaution and partly out of concern that a parent had the virus.
But Health Agent Kelly Pawluczonek announced late Wednesday on the town’s website that Plainville has “no presumptive cases of COVID-19.”
“The risk to our residents remains low,” she said. “At the same time, the risk for the influenza virus is very high.”
