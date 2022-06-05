With fears of COVID-19 waning, Massachusetts is coming to terms with the issues that have emerged post-pandemic. But attention is also being focused on some problems exacerbated by the pandemic — such as the lack of a skilled trades workforce in the state.
Though efforts are being made across the board to tackle the issue, vocational education is an avenue that could offer long-term relief.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin is helping bridge the gap for skilled workers.
“The growing need for skilled tradespeople in the Commonwealth was becoming apparent before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has undoubtedly been exacerbated over the last two years,” Tri-County Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire said via email.
Tri-County offers students 16 career and technical programs.
“Our programs align with current industry standards and provide our students with the training to enter the workforce as competitive and skilled workers,” Maguire said. “The addition of our co-op program, which allows students to work during the school day throughout their senior year, also adds opportunities for us to partner with well over 100 businesses in the area to create both opportunities for our students to learn on the job and for the employers to fill the vacancies.”
The result has been a high demand for students.
“We have seen a shift in need over the last few years — some companies who were reluctant to hire students who are still in high school a few years ago now understand the importance of what we offer and they’re lining up to recruit our students,” Maguire said. “In some programs we have more job opportunities than we have students.”
Through the state’s Career Technical Initiative, grant funding has been made available to expand access to vocational training to adults, adding to the pool of applicants who will be trained and ready to enter the workforce in areas experiencing a labor shortage, the superintendent said.
A $220,000 CTI Planning and Implementation grant will allow Tri-County to expand training for adults as early as this summer, she said.
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton is also working to fill the void with the CTI program.
“Through the CTI adult retraining initiative, Southeastern is working with area employers who cannot find enough qualified skilled individuals to employ,” Superintendent Luis Lopes said via email. “Working with area employers, we were able to offer 300-hour retraining courses in welding.
“Southeastern, along with other vocational schools throughout Massachusetts plan on expanding CTI offerings to our facilities by providing rapid training programs in high needs industries such as manufacturing, construction trades, and food services.”
Employers know firsthand the employee shortage.
“This is definitely a problem,” said Matt Sylvestro, a trade worker who runs a hardwood flooring business. “My colleagues and I all share the sentiment. People I work with are builders, plumbers and electricians. We all have a problem generating a qualified workforce. Those who answer our call for help are either skilled but run their own shop, or have no skills at all coming in. Some can’t even read a tape measure.”
According to data from the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Massachusetts saw 49,000 more unemployed people from pre-pandemic levels. Although the recovery has been consistent — with the number now only 11,000 below the pre-pandemic level — some glaring issues remain. The data shows job postings in the state are up 30% compared to before the pandemic, and that many employers are seeing a skill mismatch between available workers and job openings.
In other words, the number of skilled workers entering the field is falling short of what the sectors are demanding or even require.
Sectors ranging from medical to manufacturing, construction, electrical, culinary, hospitality, and even education are unable to find young skilled workers to take the baton from the current workforce, which consists of individuals nearing retirement.
In response, Gov. Charlie Baker convened the Workforce Skills Cabinet in 2015. The executive offices of Education, Labor and Workforce Development, and Housing and Economic Development collaborated in 2018 and released reports that detailed population and workforce trends in different regions.
Vocational schools can be the ideal way for anyone to be exposed to trade skills while still in high school and pursuing the conventional career route. Students are also given opportunities to engage in practical skills like culinary arts, dental assistance, biotech assistance work, or manufacturing.
“We are training children for the trade, making them ready to enter a workforce if they so choose. If they choose not to, they will still be eligible to go to college,” said Maureen Lynch, superintendent of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill. “We all realize that there is an aging workforce and that there’s a lot of work available.”
Based on the reports, the skills cabinet had also listed health care, manufacturing, and educational service sectors to be prioritized for financial assistance.
Since the state’s Career Technical Initiative program began in 2020, CTI has poured over $100 million into high schools, vocational schools and colleges to expand skills training.
“There are many more job postings than there are people to enter those jobs. What we are after is how we build capacity to prepare those people who would like to get into jobs but don’t have skills,” said Bob Lepage, assistant secretary for career education at the Executive Office of Education. “And it’s tens of thousands in that gap between the two.”
Lepage added that these investments, especially in the last three years, have been to lay the groundwork, and the challenge now is to build upon it and “focus on preparing individuals.”
More parents have opted to send their children to schools that provide vocational training.
“Vocational education has been growing and expanding over the last several years,” said Andrew Linkenhoker, superintendent at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton. “We are finding an increased interest amongst students and families.”
Linkenhoker noted that the shifting trend is beneficial as the alternative would mean a shrinking workforce over the next few years resulting in higher prices for the most basic services.
But the increased interest in vocational education is not enough.
Many schools across the state have noted that more students want to enroll but they do not have the infrastructure or resources to accommodate them. That has resulted in long waiting lists at vocational institutes struggling to cope with the increasing number of applications.
“We had, last year, around 2,290 students enrolled. We have tried to increase these seats somewhat in the last five years, but our waiting list has increased dramatically,” said Lisa Martinez, director of technology at Greater Lowell Technical High School in Tyngsboro.
Heidi Riccio, superintendent director at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, said the school received about 1,700 applications for 450 spaces.
“It’s unfortunate, right? Because basically people say it is a good problem to have but really it is a horrible problem to have,” said Riccio. “We just cannot meet the need and we should be able to do that. We are a public school, and as a public entity, we have to be able to meet that demand. And right now, there are many vocational schools in the state that just don’t have the buildings to be able to put more kids in.”
In the coming years, Massachusetts will look to further bridge the gap between a young population that could be willing to learn these skills and the institutions available to convey the necessary training but do not have the resources to do so.
As Sylvestro summed it up: “There is a lot of talent out there, but people are just not aware of the fields or their own abilities. So, if they are exposed to it and have a little bit of knowledge under their belt before they enter the jobs, it could be a huge push for a qualified workforce.”