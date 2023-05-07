NORTH ATTLEBORO -- With garbage bags and trash pickers in hand, more than 500 volunteers pitched in Saturday for an annual cleanup in town which marked a milestone year.
Volunteers, who spread across the town, noted a continued need for "Keep North Attleboro Beautiful," which observed its 10th anniversary over the weekend.
A noticeable sight from John Dietsch Boulevard to the Cumberland, R.I., border in their bright yellow KNAB t-shirts, the volunteers worked throughout the morning as bag after bag of litter steadily piled in their work areas.
On Chestnut Street, between the police station and the Mutual convenience store, Elliot Winship and her mother Kim, both of North Attleboro, were encouraged by the passing motorists who honked their horns and cheered out their windows in support of the duo’s teamwork.
“I do appreciate how people seem more thankful that we’re doing this,” Kim Winship said, even as the trash bags she and Elliot collected were filled with more and more nip bottles, cigarette butts, napkins and soda cans.
While the Winships, like the other volunteers, took pride in the areas they cleaned, it was disheartening for many to see that even after 10 years of cleanup efforts, the problem of littering had not abated with more nip bottles, discarded face masks, empty food containers and plastic bags.
Other discarded waste included a pair of underwear, a Christmas tree ornament, anda camping bedroll that was so embedded in the earth in the Bragg & MacDonald Memorial Town Forest that the rotting material itself was sprouting plant life.
“It’s silly how people throw their trash out the (car) window, and really don’t care,” said Carla Dyer of Pawtucket, R.I., working along John Dietsch Boulevard near the former Anytime Is Fitness building. “I hope if people see us today, it will shed a little light on being more responsible.”
Dyer, formerly of North Attleboro, was part of “Team Frank,” formed in honor of the late Frank Wojciechowski, who was on the KNAB board for years. His wife, Mary, was also disappointed with the amount of litter being found but shared Dyer’s hope for the community to change, and that it would transcend to the children.
“You just have to hope every year is better,” Wojciechowski said.
Another optimistic volunteer, Karen Chandran of North Attleboro, worked her way along the parking lot of the high school and middle school campus with her 18-year-old daughter Abby with friend Alyssa Fazzina, 18, by her side.
“I try to look at the positive side of (the cleanup), how the community’s coming together to make our town more beautiful,” Chandran said.
Once the cleanup finished at noon, the volunteers gathered at the North Attleboro High School cafeteria for KNAB’s customary pizza lunch.
Marsha Goldstein, executive director of the group, praised the work of the volunteers for another year -- and a decade -- as well done.
“I’m thrilled that we’ve been active for 10 years. It’s all about awareness and getting people to care,” Goldstein said.
That awareness, Goldstein said, needs to become more substantive.
“It’s a mindset,” Goldstein said. “I want people to say, ‘That litter is disgusting, let’s go take care of it.’”
Among the event's sponsors were Bristol County Savings Bank, the North Attleboro Department of Public Works, Reinbold Insurance Agency, Inc., and Elliott Physical Therapy.