The sound of brush cutters echoed through the woods of the Colman Reservation on Steere Street during the Attleboro Land Trust’s fall cleanup on Saturday, as volunteers worked to widen and clear the half-mile trail from extensive overgrowth.
Almost a dozen participants, each wielding clippers, rakes and other tools in their gloved hands, devoted nearly an entire morning’s worth of work to the path, which was nearly impassable in many areas.
One volunteer, Russell Pray of Attleboro, carefully trained his brush cutter through the trail’s extra vegetation a few yards ahead of fellow volunteer Pat Saumweber, who lives in the adjacent Colman Estates housing community.
Pray did not mind the task very much, saying, “It’s work, but it gets me outside and gives me my exercise.”
Saumweber, who enjoys hiking the trail with her neighbors, said that some areas were “a struggle to walk in.”
The trail was also dotted with the results of recent wind storms and invasive threats, such as gypsy moths. Fallen and rotted tree limbs, as well as entire trees that had toppled, could be seen throughout the winding trail.
The drought conditions has also caused the swamp area housing the Eagle Scout boardwalk to evaporate. The boardwalk was rotted in a few sections.
Other issues include yard waste dumping from neighboring properties, as Charlie Adler, one of the Attleboro Land Trust founders, described.
“It’s not just managing nature, it’s managing people, too,” Adler said.
The cleanup was a “labor of love,” as described by the land trust’s president, Roy Belcher, who himself walks the Colman Reservation trail, as well as the other properties of the Attleboro Land Trust.
“Making sure (the trails) are passable is important to me,” Belcher said.
Other volunteers took pride in their work as well, such as Attleboro resident Jeff Pierce and his 18-year-old son Zack, who helped out with the cleanup as part of his National Honor Society community service hours.
Between the two of them, father and son cleared a portion of the trail “so you can actually breathe,” as Zack Pierce said.
Adler was also proud of the volunteers’ work.
“It’s the fellowship, as well as work getting done, and their willingness to pitch in for whatever is needed,” Adler said.
