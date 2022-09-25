ATTLEBORO -- Volunteers came prepared for their annual plunge into the Ten Mile River to pull out the trash.
This year, however, there appeared less to remove from the river water and its banks.
More than 30 volunteers from Attleboro and surrounding communities turned out Saturday for the 16th annual Ten Mile River cleanup.
Sign-up was set up on Hayward street and some supplies were available, although some brought their own waders or wet suits.
Brian Kirby, a former city councilor, went into the river along with Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie and City Councilor Todd Kobus.
"We found our first traffic cone of the day," Kirby said while holding an orange cone and tossing it to the volunteer who was holding a trash bag.
"We know that there are two or three more that we'll try to get out as we move along and help clean up," he said.
He has been working on this project since 2004 and had been co-chairing the event with city Council President Jay DiLisio for the last 12 years.
"We've been getting in the river at least once a year to clean out the trash and debris and help the river flow better, as well as help the wildlife come back. And it's amazing how much wildlife has come back to the city," Kirby said.
DiLisio, who was co-chair of this year's event along with Wyllie, said 12 years ago they would have found car batteries, car tires, shopping carts, bicycles, trash, beer bottles, beer cans, amongst the debris.
Last year, after a pandemic break, there was less. It was more vegetation that they had to pull out or blockages, but the level of trash dropped.
"So that tells me that people are aware of what's going on and they're not dumping quite as much," DiLisio said. "Ideally, we'll know we are 100% successful when we come in and there's no trash."
He thought the river was moving well and is starting to see some wildlife and some vegetation come back.
DiLisio's son Ryan, 16, who attends Attleboro High School, came to volunteer with other friends who are on Attleboro Youth Commission. Ryan, who chairs the youth commission, said this was his seventh or eighth year volunteering.
"I do this because the Ten Mile River truly is a staple (Top 10 iconic places) in Attleboro. It's important to keep it clean. There's always so much garbage and people are always littering throughout the river," Ryan said.
He said they usually find a lot of exotic stuff such as car parts, plates, shopping carts, and trash bins and it's always interesting.
"It's like a mystery box. You never know what you're gonna get," Ryan said.
Wyllie, said he was very excited about the turnout and getting a lot of dedicated volunteers.
He said they usually start the initial planning phase in the spring, trying to lock down a date, and then the coordination doesn't ramp up until about two months before the event.
"That's when Jay and I will start making our phone calls to sponsors and then I'll be working in city hall with some of my other departments, primarily the health department, getting the supplies I need, such as the first aid kits and the trash bags. They donated all those supplies for today," Wyllie said.
He said his reward is to see the city get cleaner and greener.
"The Ten Mile River is such a historic part of the city and for years it was mistreated and abused. Now we have a lot of dedicated city residents that want to see it cleaned up so everyone can enjoy it for future generations," Wyllie said.
Christopher Leone, who came to volunteer with his three children, Alexander, 15, Brayden, 15, and Sophia, 12, said they found lots of nips.
He brought his children so that they could get out of the house and get involved locally.
This was his family's second year volunteering because the father said they wanted to help the community.
Mayor Paul Heroux thought the turnout was excellent.
"I'd like to shout out to Jay and Brian for having such a good turnout, the friends of the Ten Mile River, thank you to them for showing up and all the people that are here," Heroux said.
"It's nice to make the city a cleaner and greener place. It's about the health of the environment, and it's about pride in our city and you can achieve both by doing this," he told the group.
Heroux said the cleanup helps to install pride in the community, as well as remove contaminants from the river water.
"The microplastics that break down in the water stream, that's bad for our health and the environment. So it's a win-win on those issues," he said.