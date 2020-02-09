The deadline to register to vote in the March 3 presidential primary is Wednesday.
Several area town halls are scheduled to be open to 8 p.m. for town clerk's offices to register voters.
In Plainville, registration will be in Town Hall, 190 South St. (Route 1A), from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and then from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, behind Town Hall.
Wrentham residents will have to head to the Fiske Public Library off Randall Road if they register between 4 and 8 p.m. after Town Hall closes.
All residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment have to complete a voter registration application.
For those unable to appear in person, or wish to verify their voting status or complete a registration application online, visit the secretary of state website at www.registertovotema.com, or call their town clerk's office.
