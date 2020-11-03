ATTLEBORO — Despite a big pre-election turnout in Attleboro of 46 percent, the city failed to significantly increase its overall turnout in Tuesday’s presidential election with a pretty much standard 72 percent of city voters casting ballots.
All told, 23,235 voted, which is about 2,500 more than showed up in the 2016 presidential election, but the voter registration was higher by about 3,100, which negated a percentage increase.
The 71.98 percent was however the highest of any of the six presidential elections in Attleboro, beating out 71.27 percent in 2008.
As expected, Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris beat Republican incumbents President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Attleboro, 58 percent to 39 percent.
Incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey beat Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor 60 percent to 40 percent and Democrat Jake Auchincloss edged out Republican and Attleboro resident Julie Hall 50 percent to 49 percent in her home town in the race for the 4th District Congressional seat.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area increased the number of its registered voters by 13,710, a boost of 10.31 percent to 146,596.
But the percentage of those casting ballots did not significantly increase.
At deadline, only Foxboro had registered an increase, about 5 percent.
Norton meanwhile declined from 78 percent to 75 percent.
Attleboro Election Commission Chairman George Spatcher predicted a turnout as high as 80 percent in his city, while in North Attleboro a turnout of as much as 85 percent was forecast by Commissioner Christine Kristeller.
The 80 percent in Attleboro did not materialize.
When this story was filed late Tuesday night, North Attleboro had yet to report.
In Norfolk, a town with 7,765 registered voters, 81 percent had voted by 3 p.m. and appeared on its way to equaling or breaking the 85 percent turnout it registered in 2016.
Voting was steady, City Clerk Carol Greene said.
Like other communities there was a heavy pre-election day turnout.
Greene said the town could break 90 percent by the end of the day.
“Norfolk votes,” she said.
The turnout percentage was not submitted with the election results.
Meanwhile, Plainville hit a hair under 80 percent at 79.99, about the same turnout it had in 2016.
Seekonk hit 78.87 percent, about 1 percent higher than in 2016
Attleboro election administrator election Cheryl Perry, who was working her first presidential election, said everything was going smoothly at mid-day.
The results were published before 10 p.m.
Those turning out in person on Election Day had different reasons.
Jezzamyn Grace of Attleboro said, “I didn’t have enough time with the mail-in ballot. I would have preferred to come in person anyway — I was concerned about what was going on with the postal service; I wanted to watch (my vote) being counted.”
“I just believe it’s safer; it ensures my vote will be counted, but I would do an absentee ballot,” Tom Sheerin of Attleboro said.
Judy Berard of Attleboro said, “This is the way I’ve always done it, and I think it’s the safest way to vote.”
“I’m just old-school, I guess. I just feel like it’s my civic duty to take my time and do it in person,” Mike Reddy of North Attleboro said. “At least I know my ballot will be counted.”
A woman who voted in Norton and would only give her name as Sally R. said, “I just like the idea of being there in person to put my vote in the tab box myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.