FOXBORO — Local voters will convene Monday evening to decide the fate of a mix of housekeeping items and supplemental funding requests at an unusual late-January special town meeting.
The special session, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Foxboro High School auditorium, requires a quorum of 100 registered voters and features nine articles, five of which involve funding requests.
These include a million-dollar payment into a trust fund established to pay health care and other post-employment benefits for town retirees, $800,000 for architectural and engineering plans for a proposed renovation and improvements at the Elm Street public works complex, and four capital fund requests totaling just under $413,000.
According to town financial officials, routing $1,064,069 into the so-called OPEB (“other post-employment benefits”) fund will return the town to a regular payment schedule which had been deferred due to cash-flow issues experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A related article to reauthorize the OPEB trust would enable the town treasurer to expand prudent investment opportunities for the OPEB trust in keeping with state law.
The omnibus capital measure would cover the costs of replacing malfunctioning garage doors at the public safety building on Chestnut Street, purchasing a new Ford Expedition for use as a fire department staff vehicle, replacing obsolete Tasers issued to Foxboro police officers, and supplementing existing funds to demolish the former state hospital laundry building adjacent to the Payson Road field complex.
In addition, voters will be asked to transfer $50,000 from the town’s fire stabilization fund to pay a part of the wages for the department mechanic. This request is in keeping with a for-profit program that utilizes in-house personnel and equipment to repair fire apparatus for outside departments.
The warrant also features a pair of items linked to official nomenclature.
The first involves petitioning the state Legislature to substitute the gender-neutral term “select board” for the traditional “board of selectmen” in Foxboro’s general and zoning bylaws, as well all official correspondence.
This petition, requiring both legislative approval and the governor’s signature, would not change the authority or role of the board which functions as the executive branch of town government.
Baseball diamond
The second item would officially rename the youth baseball diamond closest to the Igo Elementary School at the Booth Recreational Complex as Bayuk Field (informally known as Booth Field 1) in memory of Stewart Bayuk.
Prior to his death in December 2019, Bayuk had been a long-time supporter and board member of Foxboro Youth Baseball and a founder of the Friendship Youth Baseball League.
Lastly, voters will be asked to revisit a controversial measure to allow electronic billboards in certain areas on the Interstate-95 corridor that had been rejected at the annual town meeting last May.
The original billboard proposal would have allowed installations in Foxboro’s limited industrial zoning district — or, more practically, three prospective locations which included a private parcel at the corner of East Belcher and Spring Brook roads and town-owned land behind the Elm Street highway garage facility.
The more restrictive revised measure to be presented Monday would eliminate the possibility of erecting billboards at the Elm Street location and increases distance between any proposed billboard and the closest dwelling from 350 to 1,000 feet.
Foxboro currently allows both conventional and electronic billboards only along the Route 1 corridor.
A synopsis prepared by the advisory committee suggested the billboard measure, if approved, would generate $50,000 annually over 20 years.