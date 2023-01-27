billboard (copy) (copy)

A billboard on Route 1 in Foxboro.

 File photo/

FOXBORO — Local voters will convene Monday evening to decide the fate of a mix of housekeeping items and supplemental funding requests at an unusual late-January special town meeting.

The special session, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Foxboro High School auditorium, requires a quorum of 100 registered voters and features nine articles, five of which involve funding requests.