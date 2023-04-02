Roughly 28,000 registered voters can cast ballots in three area town elections Monday, though if past experience holds true, only around one in 10 will perform their civic duty.
Annual elections are being held in Plainville, Wrentham and Seekonk, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The poll in Plainville is at the public safety building behind town hall on South Street. In Wrentham, voting is in the Delaney School gym on Taunton Street. And in Seekonk, voting will take place in the high school gym on Arcade Avenue.
PLAINVILLE
Plainville has 7,247 registered voters, and Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said she expects “probably a typical turnout of around 12%” of voters.
There are contests for select board, King Philip Regional School Committee, and planning board.
Select board Chairman Stanley Widak and Maggie Clarke are vying for the three-year seat on the three-member board.
Two residents are running for a three-year term on the regional school committee: incumbent Gregory Wehmeyer and Daniel Amicone.
Thomas McHugh and Tina Desprez are competing for a five-year seat on the planning board.
Andrew LaBerge has launched a write-in campaign for a five-year redevelopment authority seat that has no official candidate.
WRENTHAM
The town has 9,452 registered voters and Town Clerk Cindy Thompson expects fewer than 1,500 to cast ballots.
The election features an unusual four races: two-candidate races for select board, King Philip Regional School Committee and board of health, and three residents running for the local school committee.
Michelle Rouse, a former town school board member, and Chris Doherty are running for a three-year seat on the select board.
Candidates for two three-year seats on the local school committee are board Chairwoman Veronica Gonzalez, former teacher Sheena Clutterbuck and Rebecka Dawn Webber.
On the regional school committee, Joseph P. Cronin IV hopes to replace chairman Trevor Knott.
Longtime board of health member George Smith will have opposition from Randall Ferrell for his three-year seat.
Three offices can be filled by write-in candidates: a three-year planning board seat, a three-year seat on the board of assessors and a two-year constable position.
SEEKONK
The town has 11,534 registered voters, and Town Clerk Florice Craig predicts a turnout of 10 to 12%.
There are races for selectmen and school committee.
Pamela Pozzi and former selectwoman Michelle Hines are trying to unseat incumbents David Andrade and Adam Petronio for three-year seats on the board of selectmen.
Bernard Luger and Kyle Juckett are vying for a three-year seat on the school board.
Guy Larrimer is running for a three-year water commission spot and Jeffrey Starr Mararian is a write-in candidate.
A housing authority five-year term can be filled by write-in votes.
Residents will also be voting on four ballot questions that could lead to changing the town government’s makeup.
Town officials are considering proposing to do away with the present form of government of open town meeting, town administrator and board of selectmen, and a mayor, a return to Representative Town Meeting, town council and/or town manager could be in the future.
The referendum questions outlining options are nonbinding, meaning the votes will not automatically bring a change of government. They are only inquiries to guide town officials on the sentiments of residents.