US election. USA flag ballot box and envelope on blue background. 3d illustration
Rawf8/stock.adobe.com

Roughly 28,000 registered voters can cast ballots in three area town elections Monday, though if past experience holds true, only around one in 10 will perform their civic duty.

Annual elections are being held in Plainville, Wrentham and Seekonk, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.