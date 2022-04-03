Residents in three area towns will have the opportunity to vote Monday in annual town elections that all feature races but no ballot questions.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Plainville, Wrentham and Seekonk.
Residents in Plainville vote at the public safety building behind town hall on South Street (Route 1A), in Wrentham at Delaney School on Taunton Street, and in Seekonk at the high school on Arcade Avenue.
Voters may find themselves having to stand in different lines as all of the towns had to revise voting precincts because of population changes in the 2020 federal census. In Wrentham’s case, it had to add a fourth precinct — the other two towns just had to revise precinct lines.
PLAINVILLEThere will be contests for select board and local and regional school committees.
Select board chairman Brian Kelly, a former finance committee member wrapping up his first term, and finance committee member and former longtime library trustee chairwoman Sherri Minch are facing off for a three-year select board term.
Planning board member and former fire chief Justin Alexander, who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the local school committee, Sarah Cronin, and Steven Albert are running for two three-year school committee seats.
And there is a contest for King Philip Regional School Committee between Gregory Wehmeyer and Joseph Cronin IV.
Voters are advised to check out the new voting precinct list at www.plainville.ma.us.
WRENTHAMThere will be races for board of selectmen, local school committee and planning board.
There is a four-way contest for a three-year seat on the school committee, with candidates Lauryn Blakesley, Cynthia Fuller, Paul Lashway and Cynthia Foley.
Conservation commission member Julie Garland, finance committee member William Harrington, and longtime selectman Joseph Botaish are running for two three-year seats on the board of selectmen.
And for the third contest, for two three-year planning board seats, incumbents James Lawrence and Michael McKnight face a challenge from Spencer Dickinson.
Taking out nomination papers but not returning them were assessor Irene Levesque for another three-year term, and Edward O’Neil for a one-year assessor slot. No one took out papers for a one-year library trustee seat. All three offices can be filled by write-in candidates.
Wrentham residents are urged to visit www.wrentham.ma.us to view the new precinct map and accompanying street list.
SEEKONKThe election features just one official contest, a four-way race for school committee.
Emily Field, Kyle Juckett, Meaghan Mahoney, and Andrea Rosseter are running for two three-year school board seats.
Two residents hope to replace water commissioner Guy Larrimer: Dawn Dyer and Jeffrey Starr Mararian, who plans to run as a write-in candidate.
Housing authority member James Tusino is running as a write-in candidate for a five-year housing authority term.