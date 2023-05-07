MANSFIELD — Voters face more choices than usual in Tuesday’s annual town election.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school gym on East Street.
MANSFIELD — Voters face more choices than usual in Tuesday’s annual town election.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school gym on East Street.
There are contests for select board and town moderator.
With two seats opening on the select board, it’s no surprise it has generated the most interest.
There are six residents eyeing the seats of longtime members Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio, who aren’t running for re-election.
The candidates for the three-year terms are Maureen Doherty, Patrick McCue, Kostas Loukos, Joseph Britt, Mark Corsillo and Brendan Roche.
Loukos is the town moderator and ran for selectmen in 2018 and served on the conservation commission.
Doherty has been on the building committee for more than three decades.
Corsillo is on the planning board and has served on the waste reduction and recycling committee.
Roche, a Democrat, has run unsuccessfully against state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, in the past two state elections. He is a member of the planning board.
McCue ran a write-in campaign in the November election against state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
Britt is a former Boston police officer who is now involved in community activism.
Aptowitz is wrapping up his fifth three-year term and DelVecchio his third.
And with Loukos setting his sights on select board, there is a race for moderator.
Former longtime moderator Robert Saquet and Gregory Penesis are running for the one-year post.
Saquet served 34 years as moderator before deciding not to run again two years ago and being replaced by Loukos.
For two three-year committee seats, former select board member Steven Schoonveld and Jenifer Sellon are the sole candidates.
Schoonveld last election lost a bid for a third term on the select board and before that election also took out candidacy papers for school committee but withdrew those. Sellon is the wife of Police Chief Ron Sellon.
School board member Lauren Scher, who has served since 2016, took out election papers but didn’t return them.
The other expiring school committee seat is filled by Chairwoman Kiera O’Neil, who didn’t take out papers. O’Neil has been on the committee since 2011.
Also with no challenger is housing authority member Kevin Doyle for a five-year term.
“I believe there has been more election activity this year,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said. “We have two contested races on the ballot. In addition, there has been a lot of public interest including candidate forums and much social media discussions.”
There are 18,533 registered voters.
“I expect turnout should be a bit higher than usual for a local election,” Staples said.
The town offered early in-person voting out of the town clerk’s office, attracting 99 voters.
The deadline to vote by absentee ballot in the town clerk’s office in Town Hall is noon Monday.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
