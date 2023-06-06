ATTLEBORO — After four hours of voting with nine to go in the city's special election for at-large city councilor, the turnout was less than 1,000 voters.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
Voters are deciding which candidate will fill the slot left open when former at-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone was elected mayor in February.
Those running for the position are Timothy Barone, 48, Laurie Sawyer, 51, and Jonathan Tavares, 29.
The exact number of voters was 915, which equals 2.73% of the 33,469 registered voters in Attleboro. The average vote per hour came in at 229, rounded up from 228.75.
The current pace would produce a turnout of 8.89%.
A low turnout was expected for the special election.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
