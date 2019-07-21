ATTLEBORO -- With three days' worth of temperatures in the 90s, and the heat index reaching over 100 degrees, the scorching air mass had many residents staying close to their air conditioners as the weekend heat wave settled over the area.
Friday's high temperature and heat index, respectively, was 90 and 103 degrees, and the weekend temperatures were worse with a high of 95 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, with the heat index at 115 and 104 degrees for those days, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
Even while people curtailed their outdoor activities, the Hockomock Area YMCA's Spier Family Triathlon at Lake Pearl in Wrentham went on as scheduled with its 8 a.m. start time.
Fortunately for the athletes and their families, an area of cloud cover passed through the area for a brief time, but the humidity remained thick in the air.
Event volunteers and coordinators urged the athletes to "listen to their bodies," hydrate, and not to worry if they did not have their personal best.
Extra water stations along the running and cycling routes were made available, and two YMCA vans monitored the athletes during the latter two portions of the triathlon.
Even with the temperatures in the 80s at the race's start time, and the waters of Lake Pearl at 87 degrees, race coordinator and North Attleboro YMCA executive director Daniel Brennock said that spirits were still high.
Out of the 200 athletes who registered for the event, only 25 were absent.
"People felt comfortable racing. Everyone seemed very excited to race today," Brennock said.
Elsewhere over the weekend, the George Spatcher Swimming Pool at Hayward Field saw 300 guests on Saturday, and over 150 on Sunday by mid-afternoon.
Even as children and adults alike frolicked in the refreshing water of the pool, intense heat radiated from the surrounding concrete.
Chris McCartney of Attleboro rested in a shady spot in the grassy area near the pool while his wife Joan Bennett splashed happily in the pool with their 3-year-old son Ryder Bennett, as a "change of scenery and sensation."
McCartney had not been to the Spatcher pool before, but his wife and son had.
"It's a very nice facility. I'm pleasantly surprised how comfortable and pleasant it is," McCartney said.
Members of the city council made a cooling center available at LaSalette Shrine, where Attleboro resident Rosemary Kukla passed some time, knitting in the more tolerable room temperature of approximately 68 degrees.
While Kukla has a mobile air conditioner in her apartment, she said it was "not that efficient" and it did not make her home cool enough to stay in the whole day.
"This is excellent," Kukla said "I can relax and not give anything any thought."
Temperatures are expected to moderate to more seasonable levels in the coming week.
There is a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain in the forecast for the early part of the upcoming week.
