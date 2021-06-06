ATTLEBORO — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post 115 at 122 Park St.
The Moderna vaccine will be provided by trained clinicians to patients 18 years old or older, at no cost.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, and patients receiving the first dose will need to schedule another dose 28 days (about four weeks) after receiving their first dose.
This is a walk-in clinic, and no preregistration is required.
In addition to receiving a vaccine, guests are welcome to enjoy free food provided by Burgundian and Kono Pizza, and music from longtime Attleboro resident DJ Nate Adams. Guests do not need to receive a vaccine to participate.
For those who need transportation, Lyft is offering free transportation to and from the event. Use the promotional code ‘PROTECTEDMA’ when scheduling a ride.
The clinic is sponsored by the City of Attleboro in conjunction with the Healthy Lifestyle Alliance, the Massachusetts Health Council, and in partnership with VFW Post 115.
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the city Health Department at 508-223-2222, Ext. 3241.
