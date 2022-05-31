ATTLEBORO -- Two busy city roads -- Richardson Avenue and Wall Street -- are expected to be repaved in June, Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler said.
Richardson runs off Pleasant Street (Route 123), and Wall is a short road that connects South Main (Route 152) with County Street and is used by those parking at the adjacent MBTA train station.
"We do not have a definite start date, as we haven’t received the contract and notice to proceed from the state," Tyler said. "We are all set with our contractors to begin work as soon as possible."
The roadwork is being funded through the state’s Winter Recovery Assistance Program.
It provides supplemental funding for cities and towns to improve their transportation networks after harsh winter weather.
Construction on each road segment typically is completed in a couple of stages, and it's weather-dependent. First, roadways are milled with a machine, meaning the top surface of the pavement is removed, and then utility structures are reset to grade, Tyler said.
City-contracted crews will then lay the top surfaces of asphalt.
Each phase should take a week or two, Tyler said. Signs will be posted along the street when work is to be performed.
"We ask that you please help us observe the construction zone so that we can efficiently conduct the work and minimize impacts to everyone," Tyler said.
All utility upgrades on the roadways should be performed before the resurfacing project begins, as there will be a five-year moratorium on work involving the roads.
"We recognize that roadway construction may also bring dust and noise," Tyler said.
For questions or more information, call Tyler at 508-223-2222 Ext. 3161 or email him at dpwsupervisor@cityofattleboro.us.