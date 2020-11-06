Election Day 2020
Buy Now

Poll worker Melissa Barger directs foot traffic inside the North Attleboro High School gym on Tuesday, which was Election Day.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — If you want to watch ballots being counted live and in person, you’ll have a chance on Monday, but you’ll have to sign up in advance.

The board of election commissioners will begin a count of mail-in ballots — postmarked by Nov. 3, Election Day, and received by mail by Friday — at 1 p.m. in the council meeting room on the lower level of town hall. The ballots are for all nine precincts in town.

The commission will also unseal and retabulate early voting ballots from Precinct 1 that were removed and deposited Oct. 31.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, any observers should contact the election office in advance by 11 a.m. on Monday at 508-699-0106.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.