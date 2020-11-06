NORTH ATTLEBORO — If you want to watch ballots being counted live and in person, you’ll have a chance on Monday, but you’ll have to sign up in advance.
The board of election commissioners will begin a count of mail-in ballots — postmarked by Nov. 3, Election Day, and received by mail by Friday — at 1 p.m. in the council meeting room on the lower level of town hall. The ballots are for all nine precincts in town.
The commission will also unseal and retabulate early voting ballots from Precinct 1 that were removed and deposited Oct. 31.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, any observers should contact the election office in advance by 11 a.m. on Monday at 508-699-0106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.