ATTLEBORO — The city’s Big Read Committee is looking for applicants to become Attleboro’s first ever poet laureate.
Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger says the effort was inspired by the selection of U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s collection of poems, “An American Sunrise,” as this year’s Big Read in the city.
Rhilinger said applicants must be at least 18 years old, live in Attleboro and “be able and willing to share their love of poetry through readings, public appearances, and workshops.”
“The committee seeks to continue to celebrate poetry and to share the power of language to unite us by including poetry in public events,” Rhilinger said in a news release.
Poet laureate hopefuls must submit a short biography (150-250 words), their thoughts about the importance of poetry (300-500 words) and five original poems.
Submitted packets will be evaluated for their completeness.
The five poems will be judged on their power, message, technical excellence and impact, Rhilinger said.
The poet laureate’s chief responsibilities in 2022 will include the creation and reading of poems for specific Attleboro events and occasions, and working closely with the Big Read committee as well as city government officials.
Application packets should be emailed to aplprograms@sailsinc.org and include “poet laureate” in the subject line.
The deadline to apply for this volunteer position is Nov. 15.
The appointment will be announced on Jan. 10.
For more information contact Rhilinger at 508-222-0157.
