Now that war has hit the Ukraine, the average price of gasoline is climbing fast in Massachusetts and beyond.
Drivers in the state are spending an average of $3.62 for a gallon of self-serve regular, up 8 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The price is 24 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than a year ago, and at the highest level in about eight years.
Costs in the Bay State had surged 5 cents each of the previous three weeks after weeks of stability.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is a penny higher than the national average, which also increased 8 cents to $3.61 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, gas climbed a nickle to $3.59, AAA said.
Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s. The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S.
“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility.”
“It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”
Other factors in rising gas and oil prices are increased demand, with economies picking up steam as the pandemic eases, and winter weather winding down, analysts say.