Area drivers will likely be doing a double take next time they gas up their car, as prices at some stations are hovering around the dreaded $4-a-gallon mark for the first time in many years.
The war in Ukraine is hitting home, with gas prices soaring by 24 cents since Monday in Massachusetts. They’re at their highest level in nearly a decade and have added to overall inflation.
Drivers in the state are spending an average of $3.86 for a gallon of self-serve regular gas, AAA Northeast said Friday.
The average price Monday was $3.62, and that was up 8 cents from the previous week.
The current price is the highest since October 2012, and it’s the largest one-week jump since September 2017.
The cost is 45 cents higher than a month ago and $1.20 higher than a year ago.
Massachusetts’s average price is 3 cents higher than the national average, which rose 22 cents since the start of the week.
In Rhode Island, gas costs have climbed to $3.85, up 26 cents from Monday, AAA said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heavily disrupted the global oil market, leading to higher gas pump prices in the U.S.
Russia produces 12 percent of the world’s oil and is the third biggest supplier.
“The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the invasion of Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
Financial sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies are also influencing the oil market.
Other factors in rising gas and oil prices are increased demand as economies pick up steam with the pandemic easing, and winter weather winding down, analysts say.
“Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand, and higher prices,” Maguire said. “Pain at the pump could continue for weeks or months to come.”
The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance on Friday called on Beacon Hill leaders to institute a temporary moratorium of the state gas tax to help working families and businesses cope with the drastic increase in gasoline costs.
The Massachusetts gas tax is 24 cents a gallon.
“One of the major themes we’ve been seeing on Beacon Hill over the past several months is that the state is flush with cash. Between federal money and state tax collections coming in drastically over projections, they have the resources to provide relief to Massachusetts residents. Now they just need the desire to help,” said Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
The national Consumer Energy Alliance is also demanding action.
“The social cost of doing nothing about America’s energy crisis will be inflicting more economic harm on American families, parents and small businesses, especially those who can least afford to spend another cent amid higher prices for everything,” the CEA said.