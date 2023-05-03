young man dj works in modern broadcast studio
zhu difeng - stock.adobe.com

ATTLEBORO — WARA is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its return to the city’s airwaves this week with an hour-long remembrance program.

From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, weekday morning show host Domenic Cotoia will share the mic with eight or nine former and current personalities, including Dave Kane, Elaine Laroche and Jay Rogers, from the last 10 years to talk about their experiences at the station since May 6, 2013 — the date the station returned in its current format.