ATTLEBORO — WARA is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its return to the city’s airwaves this week with an hour-long remembrance program.
From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, weekday morning show host Domenic Cotoia will share the mic with eight or nine former and current personalities, including Dave Kane, Elaine Laroche and Jay Rogers, from the last 10 years to talk about their experiences at the station since May 6, 2013 — the date the station returned in its current format.
Cotoia, who was the first personality to return to the station upon its return in 2013, said in an email the station has been broadcasting every day since then with news, sports, talk and more. Cotoia was a broadcaster at WARA starting in the 1980s.
WARA, which broadcast music, local news and talk from 1950 to 1998 at 1320 on the AM dial underwent a series of changes in format between 1998 and 2013. In 2013, an area broadcasting group brought back local talk and community programming to 1320 AM. The station was reborn in 2015 as a not-for-profit owned by Attleboro Access Cable System Inc. — DoubleACS — and is being operated by the same nonprofit that provides local cable TV programming in the city.