NORFOLK — A new plan has surfaced to develop the former Southwood Hospital site that would be a mixed use of business and housing, and a forum about the property is being held Tuesday.
An informal presentation of plans for the parcel off Dedham Street (Route IA) in Pondville from developer GFI Partners of Boston was given at a planning board meeting in December.
“The initial concept plan was for a combination of warehouse distribution on part of the property and apartments towards Valley Street,” Town Planner Richard McCarthy said. “There was positive feedback about there being interest in the site. The board would like to work with the developer towards a favorable development plan for the town, townspeople and the developer.”
GFI Partners has an agreement to buy the property, owned by the Diocese of Boston.
Tuesday’s forum by the planning board will be a virtual one held on Zoom. To learn more how to participate, visit the town website at www.norfolk.ma.us.
“The purpose of the forum is to discuss the history of the site after the hospital closed in 2003 up to today, ownership of the property, present zoning of property, environmental conditions and challenges of the site, development constraints, permitting needed for any development, deed restriction, and discuss high level community goals for the property going forward,” town officials said.
Any development and/or redevelopment will require extensive community involvement and action, officials added.
Several years ago, an expansive housing complex that would have involved some housing for seniors was proposed for the property but never materialized.
While a developer was going to give the town benefits including a donation of funds and a new town well, neighbors and others opposed the plans.
