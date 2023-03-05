NORTH ATTLEBORO — A warehouse planned at the entrance of the town’s industrial park off Toner Boulevard has sparked traffic concerns.
The 162,500-square-foot facility is proposed at 15 John Dietsch Boulevard, across from Triboro Plaza and near Interstate 95.
The site has a vacant 56-year-old building, less than half of which had housed the Answer is Fitness gym that closed last summer when it relocated to Foxboro, that will be demolished.
CLC-North Attleboro last June sold the 70,000-square-foot building on 12 acres to Calare Properties, the warehouse applicant and Framingham company specializing in property redevelopment. The price was just over $6.5 million and manufacturing had been mentioned early on as among possible uses for a new building.
There is no tenant for the warehouse, applicant representatives told the planning board Thursday night at a public hearing on the plans.
The warehouse proposal had included 170 parking spaces — in the ballpark of what zoning requires. For planning purposes, 164 employees have been indicated.
Planning board members expressed significant concerns with traffic that would be generated to and from the warehouse.
A traffic study using standard traffic count procedures concluded the warehouse would generate an estimated 674 trips weekdays. Trucks would account for 146, with the remaining 528 from employees. The peak morning hour could see 15 trucks, the peak evening hour 11.
“We don’t anticipate a significant impact on traffic,” said Scott Thornton, a traffic engineer for Vanasse Associates of Andover, adding trucks usually try to avoid peak hours.
For the most park, truck and employee vehicle traffic would be separated, he said.
“What we tried to do is present a worse case scenario,” Attorney Jack Jacobi of Attleboro who is representing the applicant, said.
The intersection of John Dietsch and Toner sees about 1,000 vehicles during a peak hour.
Planning board member Gregory Walsh and board Chairwoman Marie Clarner were most vocal about the traffic issues.
“Traffic in that area is pretty constant no matter what time,” Clarner said. “It’s a concern all the time for the planning board. I’d like to take a more holistic look.”
Walsh said he was worried about trucks stacking up to get into the warehouse site.
Walsh mentioned warehouse uses by FedEx and UPS, but Thornton said they usually want to be located near an airport.
“When they come in with a broad use we need to think of a broad use,” Walsh said.
Triboro Plaza is home to Shaw’s supermarket and many other businesses, including two stand-alone eating establishments, a Wendy’s and Towne Tavern & Tap.
Clarner worried the warehouse traffic would affect those doing grocery shopping in the morning.
Jacobi pointed out there is another traffic signal at the plaza going out to Toner Boulevard.
Walsh advocated for granite curbing along John Dietsch to discourage truck drivers from parking there to walk over to the plaza.
Board members also questioned the need for a new crosswalk and sidewalk, possibly extending past the applicant’s property.
“I respectively think you’re asking too much,” Jacobi said.
Clarner responded the board has required sidewalks and crosswalks outside an applicant’s property in the past.
“We’ll take a look at all that,” Jacobi said.
Planning board members decided to have a traffic consultant representing the town review the plans and continued the hearing to April 20.
A driveway was eliminated from earlier plans.
Traffic has been a prime concern with other warehouses recently proposed in the area, including in Mansfield and Foxboro, and both those projects have been withdrawn.
Extensive landscaping, some for screening, is part of the North Attleboro warehouse plans.
Being at the entrance of the industrial park, the property is viewed as a gateway into the development.
“We want people to turn down John Dietsch Boulevard and say what a change from what it was,” Clarner said. “There has been nothing to look at but blacktop. We just want a project that will increase visual appeal.”
There are some wetlands on the site that fall under the jurisdiction of the conservation commission.