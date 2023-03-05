Answer is Fitness Exterior
Buy Now

The former site of the Answer is Fitness facility on John Dietsch Boulevard in North Attleboro is proposed to become a warehouse.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A warehouse planned at the entrance of the town’s industrial park off Toner Boulevard has sparked traffic concerns.

The 162,500-square-foot facility is proposed at 15 John Dietsch Boulevard, across from Triboro Plaza and near Interstate 95.