ATTLEBORO — What a difference a year makes.
One of the coldest Thanksgivings on record last year led to a much lower than normal turnout for the first night of the annual Christmas Festival of Lights at LaSalette Shrine.
The turnout this Thanksgiving was much higher. In fact the main parking lot began filling up well before the lights were turned on at 5 p.m. for the opening ceremony.
Despite some strong winds that carried into the night, the thermometer was still hanging around 40, which may have kept sales of hot cider and hot chocolate down compared to last year.
A low temperature last Thanksgiving of 14 degrees broke the record low for the date of 15, and temps were reading in the teens for the light display off Park Street (Route 118).
The more welcome temperatures this year meant many more children were visiting Clopper the Donkey at the manger near where the opening ceremony is held each year, complete with the singing of “Silent Night.”
“I think it’s beautiful,” Maria Dacamare of Taunton said of the holiday display. “It’s very nice, everything I’ve seen.”
Dacamare, who was with her 4-year-old grandson, Logan Dacamare, said she had been to LaSalette before, but not “this time of year.”
Her grandson simply commented that he enjoyed “everything.”
Several visitors took photos next to large toy soldiers near the entrance to the outdoor food court. A guitarist strummed holiday tunes near the fire pit in the food court.
The display features about 300,000 lights and holiday decorations spread over 10 acres.
This year marks the 66th year for the light display, begun in 1953, with the theme “Light of Hope.”
The festival runs until Sunday, Jan. 5; hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Traffic is especially heavy on weekends, particularly around Christmas.
The International Creche museum, with hundreds of creches from around the world, is open from 5-9 p.m. weekdays and 2-9 p.m. weekends.
There’s also the Outdoor Creche of Bethlehem featuring a candle lit with a flame from Bethlehem, Israel, and concerts with Father Pat and various artists.
A trolley, hayrides and carousel are running 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Photos with St. Nicholas will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Welcome Center.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
More info: 508-222-5410, https://lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/christmas-festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.