The graduating class of 2020 is winning the support of many on Facebook and other social media.
People are sharing senior photos in what seems like a harmless trip down memory lane to support the 2020 seniors stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Better Business Bureau is warning that sharing senior portraits, including high school names and graduation year, may provide information for hackers and scammers.
They surf social media using #ClassOf2020 posts for personal information to answer common online security questions, according to the BBB.
"All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birth date or even where you live," the organization said in a news release.
The BBB warns that people should be aware of what they are sharing because posts that may be going to friends could also be seen elsewhere.
Other recent viral personal list posts, according to the BBB, include all the cars you’ve owned, favorite athletes and top 10 favorite television shows.
Favorite list items are commonly used passwords or security questions. If your social media privacy settings aren’t strong, users could be giving away valuable information away for anyone to use, according to the BBB.
The organization recommends people resist the urge to play along.
The BBB also says people should check security settings on all social media platforms to see what they are sharing and with whom.
People should also review and change security settings for banking and other websites if you think you shared something that may open you up to fraud.
