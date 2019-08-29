MANSFIELD -- Dog owners take note.
Fulton Pond, one of the town's most popular recreation spots, has been found to have an algae bloom that could pose a danger to both humans and animals.
While the blue-green algae has been showing up in other areas of the state and country and has led to a number of dog deaths this summer, this is believed to be the first identified presence of cyanobacteria algae in the Attleboro area this year.
Health officials say people should not swim in the water or allow their dogs in or near the water.
Dogs that come in contact with the water should be rinsed off with clean water immediately because they can become sick just by licking their wet fur.
Warning signs have been posted at the pond.
The state Department of Public Health has visually confirmed the bloom, town officials said Wednesday.
Algae blooms form in fresh water when the cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) grow quickly and form scums or mats in the water.
People are warned to avoid contact with water if they see dense algae blooms or bright green-colored waters in other lakes and ponds as well.
Health concerns from harmful algae blooms and their toxins vary depending on the type of exposure and the amounts and types of toxin present.
Contact with these algae can cause skin and eye irritation. Ingesting small amounts can cause gastrointestinal symptoms. Ingesting large amounts of toxins may cause liver or neurological damage. And inhaling water spray with algae in it can cause asthma-like symptoms, health officials say.
Anyone who experiences these symptoms should call their healthcare provider.
Small children and dogs are more susceptible to the effects of toxins than adults, officials add.
A number of dogs have died this summer along the East Coast because of the toxin.
Symptoms of exposure to the toxin in dogs can include rapid onset of lethargy, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle rigidity and convulsions.
“Dogs can get very ill and even die from licking algae off of their fur. Rinse dogs off immediately if they come into contact with an algae bloom,” DPH officials said.
The illness takes hold quickly, with some dogs dying within hours of going for a swim, veterinarians have said.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas updated selectmen on the situation at their meeting Wednesday night.
Dumas said the situation could change because of the heavy rain that fell Wednesday into Thursday morning in the area.
The blue algae grow naturally in conditions such as lack of rain, warm weather, and abundance of nutrients in the water.
As the days get shorter and cooler, the algae could dissipate and any toxins in the water will decline as the algae die off.
Fulton Pond is off Rumford Avenue near downtown and the site of the popular rubber duck annual fundraiser race.
The local health department will continue to monitor the situation.
Last summer, the algae was found in Turner Reservoir in Seekonk which borders East Providence.
Attleboro conservation officials say the algae is common in the area but they haven't seen it yet in the city. But they advise if there is any doubt, keep dogs and children away from the water.
Lees Pond in South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Park had an algae bloom a few years ago.
