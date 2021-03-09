FOXBORO -- When firefighter Cory Shepardson answered the telephone at the fire department Tuesday morning he was caught off guard.
The caller said he was collecting money that would benefit the Foxboro Fire Department, but he department and union are not currently soliciting funds.
When Shepardson told the caller he had reached the Foxboro Fire Department, the pitch ended.
“He hung right up,” Shepardson said. “That’s when you know it’s fraudulent.”
The firefighter said he was so surprised by the call he didn’t think to get more information from the scammer.
The call came in about 8 a.m. and a secretary at the fire department posted a Tweet warning residents of the scam.
Shepardson said scammers usually target senior citizens, who are known to support the fire department.
“I don’t want them to be taken advantage of,” he said.
It is unclear how many calls were received locally.
The incident is one of many bogus attempts telephone scammers are using to get money from unsuspecting targets.
Last week, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a nationwide warning of a widespread fraud scheme in which telephone scammers impersonate DEA agents in an attempt to extort money or steal personal identifiable information.
The agency said it never phones people demanding money or asking for personal information.
Using more sophisticated tactics, scammers have “spoofed” legitimate DEA phone numbers to convince their target that the call is legitimate or texted photos of what appears to be a legitimate law enforcement credential with a photo.
The scammers are also using fake names and badge numbers as well as names of well-known DEA officials or police officers in local departments, according to the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.